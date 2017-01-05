Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) opened at 84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business earned $428 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post $4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,693,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,856,000 after buying an additional 996,144 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,412,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,170,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,316,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $188,714,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,206,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

