CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Dundee Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CGI Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.86.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) opened at 49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. CGI Group has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. CGI Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group will post $2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CGI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CGI Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CGI Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CGI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CGI Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI) is a Canada-based company that provides information technology (IT) consulting, systems integration, IT outsourcing and business solutions. The Company’s delivery model provides for work to be carried out onsite at client premises, or through its centers located globally. In addition, CGI has a range of business solutions, which helps its clients and shareholders.

