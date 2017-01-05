CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $136,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Boeing Company (The) by 25.5% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,303 shares. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.89. The firm earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on Boeing Company (The) from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr downgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $109.00 price objective on Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

