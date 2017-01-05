Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Given a C$10.25 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$10.25 price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) opened at 6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

