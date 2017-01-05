Centene Corporation (CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann reissued a hold rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) opened at 60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $75.57.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm earned $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene Corporation news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Centene Corporation by 170.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corporation during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Centene Corporation by 28.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Centene Corporation by 88.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Centene Corporation during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

