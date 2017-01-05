Centaur Media Plc (CAU) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Centaur Media Plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60 ($0.74).

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) traded up 5.9045% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44.4799. 26,009 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 63.74 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.50. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 70.00.

About Centaur Media Plc

Centaur Media Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of business information, events and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets. It operates through four segments: Marketing, Financial Services, Home Interest and Professional. The Marketing segment includes all of the Company’s brands that serve the Marketing and Creative professions, including Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing.

