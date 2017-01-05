Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their underperform rating on shares of Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEMP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on shares of Cempra from $2.65 to $3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cempra and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cempra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company’s market cap is $170.24 million. Cempra has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cempra will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMP. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 21.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cempra by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cempra

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

