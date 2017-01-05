CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) opened at 59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 11.96%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from CDK Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CDK Global by 180.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in CDK Global by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

