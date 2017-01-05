Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.50-0.54) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). Cato Corporation (The) also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.66-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) opened at 31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Cato Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $819.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Cato Corporation (The) (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Cato Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $209.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cato Corporation will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Cato Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

About Cato Corporation (The)

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. Its stores offer an assortment of on-trend apparel and accessory items in primarily junior/missy, plus sizes, girls’ sizes 7 to 16, men’s and kids sizes with a focus on color, product coordination and selection.

