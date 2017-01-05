Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded down 1.50% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 728,380 shares of the company were exchanged. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/catalent-inc-ctlt-stake-boosted-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1141361.html.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.