Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health, inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) opened at 5.00 on Thursday. Castlight Health, inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company’s market capitalization is $518.52 million.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company earned $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative net margin of 73.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Rende sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $38,892.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO John Mccracken sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $26,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Castlight Health, inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Castlight Health, inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health, inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Castlight Health, inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castlight Health, inc. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

