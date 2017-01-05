Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) opened at 10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $283.19 million.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 268,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates that focus on the body’s peripheral nervous system.

