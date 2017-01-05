Capitala Finance Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) opened at 13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Capitala Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. FBR & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

