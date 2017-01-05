Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) opened at 13.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Capitala Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitala Finance Corp. news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $84,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC set a $14.00 price objective on Capitala Finance Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. FBR & Co set a $15.00 price objective on Capitala Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price objective on Capitala Finance Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut Capitala Finance Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

