Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Quality Systems in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Quality Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Quality Systems to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quality Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) traded down 1.89% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 193,415 shares. Quality Systems has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company’s market capitalization is $837.65 million.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. Quality Systems had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quality Systems will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Quality Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quality Systems during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc (QSI) primarily, through its NextGen Healthcare subsidiary, provides technology-based solutions and services to the ambulatory care market in the United States. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing software and services that automate certain aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records (EHR) for medical and dental practices.

