Cantel Medical Corp. (CMN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,894,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,976,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,061,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after buying an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 907,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. by 497.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,652,000 after buying an additional 668,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) remained flat at $81.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Cantel Medical Corp.’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Cantel Medical Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Separately, Benchmark Co. cut their price target on Cantel Medical Corp. from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $1,173,287.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,190,111 shares in the company, valued at $251,253,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven C. Anaya sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $423,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,533.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

