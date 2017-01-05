Callaway Golf Company’s (ELY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wunderlich

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wunderlich in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wunderlich’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf Company from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) traded down 2.0539% on Thursday, hitting $11.4499. 425,436 shares of the stock traded hands. Callaway Golf Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.5918 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm earned $188 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.39 million. Callaway Golf Company had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Callaway Golf Company’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,482,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after buying an additional 496,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 262,242 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,500,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 187,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Company by 25.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,851,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 372,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

