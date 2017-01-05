California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Lennox International, Inc. (LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 67.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 149,157 shares. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $164.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.09. Lennox International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 1,385.94%. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post $6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lennox International from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CAO Roy A. Rumbough sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $91,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,285.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Young sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $695,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

