California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12,962,000 Position in Vmware, Inc. (VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vmware were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vmware during the third quarter worth about $7,017,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Vmware by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 255,529 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vmware by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 570,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vmware by 214.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vmware by 592.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 177,414 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,511 shares. Vmware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Vmware had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vmware, Inc. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-12962000-position-in-vmware-inc-vmw/1141229.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Vmware in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vmware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Vmware in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Vmware in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vmware in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other Vmware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,026,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vmware

VMware, Inc is a provider of virtualization infrastructure solutions and cloud infrastructure solutions. The Company develops and markets its product and service offerings within three product groups, which include software-defined data center (SDDC), hybrid cloud computing and end-user computing (EUC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vmware Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vmware Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.