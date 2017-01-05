Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 268 ($3.29) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNE. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.63) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie cut Cairn Energy PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($2.99) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd raised Cairn Energy PLC to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.50) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 203.90 ($2.51) to GBX 236.20 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 223.06 ($2.74).

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) opened at 235.60 on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 124.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 243.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.17. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.35 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 268 at Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/cairn-energy-plc-cne-price-target-raised-to-gbx-268-at-deutsche-bank-ag/1140651.html.

Cairn Energy PLC Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.