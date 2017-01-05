Cadian Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its stake in Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,200 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 110.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 3,363.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) traded up 1.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 398,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALDR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $68,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and focuses to commercialize therapeutic antibodies with the potential to transform current treatment paradigms. The Company has developed an antibody platform designed to select antibodies that have the potential to maximize efficacy, as well as speed of onset and durability of therapeutic response.

