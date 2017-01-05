C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Insider Jim C. Beasley Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) insider Jim C. Beasley sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,059,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) opened at 227.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.65. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $239.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. The company earned $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 14.05%. C.R. Bard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

BCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the second quarter valued at $96,292,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 42.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 36.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 288.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

