BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3,477,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,077 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded up 0.06% on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,365 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $28.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $162,820,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

