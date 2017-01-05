Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown Forman Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brown Forman Corporation from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Brown Forman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brown-forman-corporation-bf-b-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages/1141160.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Brown Forman Corporation’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Brown Forman Corporation Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Forman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Forman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.