Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,707,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,554,000 after buying an additional 1,401,380 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 962,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,605,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,659,000 after buying an additional 677,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $14,794,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $12,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,360 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brookstone-capital-management-raises-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke/1141421.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays PLC lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.