Brookstone Capital Management Has $4,193,000 Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CA were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $224,000. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $58,696,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CA by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NYSE:CA) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 2,030,516 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

CA (NYSE:CA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000 million. CA’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CA, Inc. will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CA. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.75 to $26.00 in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

