Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Susquehanna lowered Regions Financial Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered Regions Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “marketperform” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group lowered Regions Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokers-set-expectations-for-regions-financial-corporations-fy2018-earnings-rf/1141355.html.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded down 1.30% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 12,715,517 shares of the stock were exchanged. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokers-set-expectations-for-regions-financial-corporations-fy2018-earnings-rf/1141355.html.

In other news, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $343,795.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 69,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $744,769.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,744.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.