Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microsemi Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsemi Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Microsemi Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Microsemi Corporation’s Q2 2017 Earnings (MSCC)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokers-set-expectations-for-microsemi-corporations-q2-2017-earnings-mscc/1141264.html.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 1,073,211 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $6.31 billion. Microsemi Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.07 million. Microsemi Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsemi Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 119.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsemi Corporation by 347.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsemi Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microsemi Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In related news, Chairman James J. Peterson sold 134,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $7,270,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,711 shares in the company, valued at $21,493,801.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul H. Pickle sold 24,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,144.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsemi Corporation Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. Microsemi’s products include high-performance and radiation-hardened analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), system on chip solutions (SoCs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs); power management products; timing and synchronization devices and precise time solutions; voice processing devices; radio frequency (RF) solutions; discrete components; security technologies and scalable anti-tamper products; Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ICs and midspans.

