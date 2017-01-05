QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2016 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now expects that the firm will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for QEP Resources, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (QEP)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-qep-resources-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-qep/1141081.html.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QEP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) traded down 2.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,042 shares. The firm’s market cap is $4.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for QEP Resources, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (QEP)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-qep-resources-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-qep/1141081.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 362.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 97.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc (QEP) is a holding company with two subsidiaries, QEP Energy Company and QEP Marketing Company, which are engaged in two primary lines of business: oil and gas exploration and production (QEP Energy), and oil and gas marketing, operation of a gas gathering system and an underground gas storage facility, and corporate activities (QEP Marketing and Other).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.