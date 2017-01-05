Brokers Issue Forecasts for QEP Resources, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2016 EPS estimates for QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Mabry now expects that the firm will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QEP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) traded down 2.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,042 shares. The firm’s market cap is $4.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $21.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 362.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 97.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc (QEP) is a holding company with two subsidiaries, QEP Energy Company and QEP Marketing Company, which are engaged in two primary lines of business: oil and gas exploration and production (QEP Energy), and oil and gas marketing, operation of a gas gathering system and an underground gas storage facility, and corporate activities (QEP Marketing and Other).
