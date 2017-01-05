Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s Holdings from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded up 0.537% during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.775. The company had a trading volume of 101,361 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.743 and a beta of 0.05. Chuy’s Holdings has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chuy’s Holdings had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company earned $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Chuy’s Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings by 153.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,089,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 660,502 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings by 217.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 327,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings by 61.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 550,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000.

In related news, Director Michael Roger Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chuy’s Holdings

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc is a full-service restaurant concept company offering a menu of Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. The Company operates through full-service, casual dining, Mexican food restaurants segment. The Company operates its restaurants under the name Chuy’s. The Company operates approximately 70 Chuy’s restaurants across 14 states.

