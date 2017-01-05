Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) PT at $45.20

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PayPal Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 50,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 41.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. PayPal Holdings has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.91.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

