Brokerages Set Dollar General Corporation (DG) Target Price at $87.25

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Vetr upgraded shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Dollar General Corporation news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of Dollar General Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $492,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation during the third quarter worth about $279,400,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation during the third quarter worth about $229,515,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 142.5% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,740,000 after buying an additional 992,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General Corporation by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,363,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,197,000 after buying an additional 971,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation during the third quarter worth about $64,364,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokerages-set-dollar-general-corporation-dg-target-price-at-87-25/1140459.html.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) opened at 76.04 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.