Brokerages Set DDR Corp. (DDR) Price Target at $18.45

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.45.

DDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DDR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DDR Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DDR Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DDR Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of DDR Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) opened at 15.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. DDR Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business earned $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.84 million. DDR Corp. had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DDR Corp. will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. DDR Corp.’s payout ratio is 281.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set DDR Corp. (DDR) Price Target at $18.45” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokerages-set-ddr-corp-ddr-price-target-at-18-45/1140426.html.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto bought 86,000 shares of DDR Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,603,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,390,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas F. August bought 30,100 shares of DDR Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $458,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DDR Corp. by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR Corp. by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DDR Corp. during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DDR Corp. during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About DDR Corp.

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.