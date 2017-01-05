Brokerages Set $63.33 Price Target for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $63.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neogen Corporation an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

In other Neogen Corporation news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,421,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,229.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,212 shares in the company, valued at $55,156,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 353,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,529,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,508,000 after buying an additional 183,014 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. Neogen Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.09.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Neogen Corporation had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business earned $90.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set $63.33 Price Target for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/brokerages-set-63-33-price-target-for-neogen-corporation-neog/1140372.html.

About Neogen Corporation

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.