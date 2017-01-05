Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania an industry rank of 54 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) opened at 30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $31.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania news, insider Philip C. Jackson sold 10,000 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 52,763 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $1,411,937.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 51.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 738,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 249,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 2.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 220,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the capital stock of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business and provides a range of banking and trust services to its customers.

