Brokerages Anticipate Differential Brands Group Inc. (DFBG) to Post ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFBG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Differential Brands Group an industry rank of 223 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Differential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.59. Differential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc, formerly Joe’s Jeans Inc, is engaged in the design, development and marketing of apparel products, which include denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Hudson, Robert Graham and SWIMS. Its segments are Wholesale and Retail.

