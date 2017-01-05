Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) traded up 1.585% during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.315. 1,105,167 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.963 and a beta of 0.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company earned $318.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,713.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc and subsidiaries (collectively BPG) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership) is the entity through which BPG conducts its operations and owns its assets. BPG owns 100% of the common stock of BPG Subsidiary Inc (BPG Sub), which is the sole member of Brixmor OP GP LLC (the General Partner), the sole general partner of the Operating Partnership.

