British American Tobacco plc’s (BATS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,622 ($56.80) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 5,150 ($63.29).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 5,500 ($67.59) target price on shares of British American Tobacco plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,220 ($64.15) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco plc from GBX 5,800 ($71.28) to GBX 6,000 ($73.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of British American Tobacco plc to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($49.16) to GBX 5,200 ($63.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,043 ($61.98).

Shares of British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) opened at 4574.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,455.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,678.54. The stock’s market cap is GBX 84.99 billion. British American Tobacco plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,536.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,135.00.

British American Tobacco plc Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing cigarettes and other tobacco products. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Company’s brands include Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

