Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $2,678,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 16.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.62% on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217,295 shares. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.83 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic PLC from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

