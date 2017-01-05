Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) opened at 3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.43 million. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm earned $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III sold 61,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $241,064.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James J. O’connor sold 47,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $190,110.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 131.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 118,075 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group by 390.3% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc is the owner and operator of approximately two Italian restaurant brands, including BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO). The Company operates approximately 120 restaurants in over 30 states. Additionally, approximately one BRIO restaurant is operated under a franchise agreement.

