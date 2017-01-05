Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 179,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) traded down 0.40% on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 310,291 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.66. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $106.70.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company earned $912 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $361,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 21,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $2,205,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. The Company is an also a supplier of X-ray imaging components. It operates through two segments: Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells and services hardware and software products for treating cancer with conventional radiation therapy and treatments, and brachytherapy, as well as informatics software for information management, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, practice management and decision-making support for cancer clinics, radiotherapy centers and medical oncology practices.

