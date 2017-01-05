Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton restated their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) opened at 35.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation news, insider Joseph Logue sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,921,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 88,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $3,362,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the third quarter worth $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation during the second quarter worth $153,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

