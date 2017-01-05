Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $6.85 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 44.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.39.
Shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) opened at 12.28 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $470.05 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.95.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The firm earned $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.
In other Boingo Wireless news, VP Tom Tracey sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $123,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,831.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 40.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 79.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor distributed antenna systems (DAS) services for carriers. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices segment.
