Boeing Company (The) (BA) Stake Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,676,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,191,786,000 after buying an additional 3,866,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,728,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,562,156,000 after buying an additional 2,690,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,150,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,073,683,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,214,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,213,000 after buying an additional 663,424 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,914,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $384,001,000 after buying an additional 276,100 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,473 shares. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $160.07.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 126.01%. Boeing Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Company will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Company (The) (BA) Stake Decreased by Norinchukin Bank The” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/boeing-company-the-ba-stake-decreased-by-norinchukin-bank-the/1141233.html.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Vetr upgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boeing Company (The) to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $28,599,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.