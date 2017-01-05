BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) traded down 2.76% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 208,512 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. BMC Stock Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.49.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.14 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock Holdings news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, formerly Stock Building Supply Holdings, Inc, is a diversified lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor and solutions provider that sells to construction and repair and remodeling contractors. The Company’s operating segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, West and Mountain West divisions.

