B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BME. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of B&M European Value Retail SA to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 295 ($3.63) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.41) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($3.91).

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 303.20 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 1-year low of GBX 218.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 312.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th.

About B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

