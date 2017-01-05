BlackRock Investment Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Coherent by 79.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,390,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,069,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,616,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) traded down 3.18% on Thursday, reaching $137.14. 187,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.80. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $141.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.76 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post $7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coherent from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $546,567.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Spinelli sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $545,414.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,070.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. The Company designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers, laser tools and related accessories for a diverse group of customers. It operates through two operating segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

