BlackRock Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 77.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 30.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) traded down 1.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,260 shares. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business earned $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/blackrock-investment-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-msa-safety-incorporporated-msa/1141258.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.