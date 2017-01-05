BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Sells 34,332 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $147,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,083.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 460,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 421,761 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 361,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 194,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,145,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,602,000 after buying an additional 151,587 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 522.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 148,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 64.96 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $87.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The stock’s market cap is $4.24 billion.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm earned $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is -3,066.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 9,917 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $674,653.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 7,817 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $483,794.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

