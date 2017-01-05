BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 93,939 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,294,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $145,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in H&R Block by 59.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in H&R Block by 7,490.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in H&R Block by 397.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 122.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) opened at 23.40 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. H&R Block had a net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. The company earned $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

WARNING: “BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Buys 93,939 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-buys-93939-shares-of-hr-block-inc-hrb/1140909.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.